Israeli production company God’s Gang announced that Bruce Daitch, the former COO and CFO of DreamWorks Animation and VP of animation at Netflix, is joining its advisory board.

God’s Gang led by former Disney marketing executive Nimrod Avraham May, is behind the new animated series God’s Gang. Daitch joins an award-winning team of animation veterans behind this series, including director Ehud Landsberg (Transformers: Cyberverse, Vampirina) and writer Rob Kutner (five-time Emmy, Grammy and Peabody Award winner; Conan O’Brien, The Daily Show, Angry Birds, Ben 10).

Daitch will help facilitate new partnerships in funding, production and broadcasting worldwide, for new episodes and other content of the series.

God’s Gang is an original multicultural and multinational series bringing together four extraordinary heroes from different faiths: Hinduism, Islam, Christianity and Judaism. Through martial arts, themes of unity and extraordinary adventures, the four characters showcase the power of peace, kindness, and unity for audiences aged nine to 19 with a universal appeal. The series has already gained huge momentum online, with the 13-minute pilot bringing in over three million views.

The series is created by May whose vision was brought to life by the team at Infinite Frameworks in Singapore. May’s production banner God’s Gang brings together an international team from over 13 countries that is committed to keeping its projects free from AI-generated content.

May said, “As a father, God’s Gang is a product of my dream for my daughters to live in a world where peace, love, compassion, kindness and truth are the values that society is built upon. Bruce joining our team means we can reach even bigger audiences across the world and bring people together regardless of their cultural background or religion.”

Daitch said, “I am beyond proud to join a team that is so committed to changing the world, one martial arts superhero at a time. From all of my experience I understand the power of animation as an educational tool – especially when it’s fun and engaging. The God’s Gang team have nailed it, and I am excited to work with them.”