SportsBaazi recently shared that the platform recorded 106 per cent growth in Monthly Active Users (MAUs) during the World Cup 2023 tournament. Marking as the first major tournament for SportsBaazi after its rebranding from erstwhile, BalleBaazi, the platform witnessed almost half a million active users during the tournament.

The finals saw the engagement peaking to one lakh active users on the platform with the Watch & Play format achieving its highest grossing revenue during the Cricket World Cup 2023 finals and boosting the time spent on the platform by 63 per cent. The platform witnessed a significant jump in new sign-ups with an increase of 40 per cent during the tournament. Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah became the most sought-after Indian players with international stars David Warner and Pat Cummins being the top choices when building fantasy teams on the platform. Geographically, Uttar Pradesh saw the most number of active users on the platform, followed by Maharashtra, Bihar, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh.

Commenting on the user engagement, SportsBaazi co-founder and CEO Saurabh Chopra shared, “The Cricket World Cup is not just a sporting event in the country, it is a wave of emotions that grapples its viewers and takes them through a journey packed with ultimate entertainment. With this season of the 50-over World Cup taking place in the country, the emotions and engagement were at an all-time high, something that was also witnessed on SportsBaazi. We are elated to share that SportsBaazi achieved a record growth that was also mirrored on our newly launched Watch-and-Play feature.”

“The number suggests that the Indian online gaming community is maturing and looking forward to innovations and formats in the skill gaming arena. We will continue to further our vision to introduce compelling formats that aid in driving the growth of the spectator engagement category,” added Chopra.