Sony YAY! has established a robust licensing and merchandising portfolio in the last six years. In 2022, they introduced one of the most popular titles in the world of anime- Naruto. The channel has bagged the title of being the first master licensee for the anime in India.

In its first direct-to-retailer partnership with The Souled Store, the Naruto product line has already broken records with the biggest first day sale. As a part of this partnership, the store already offers a wide range of categories of official Naruto merchandise, spanning across apparels, accessories, footwear and personal care. Not just this, very soon the fans of the anime will also be able to avail the merchandise across many more categories which include – home furnishings, consumer electronics, toys, crockery and much more.

Popular manga and anime series Naruto tells the story of a naughty adolescent ninja who struggles as he searches for recognition and dreams of becoming his village’s leader and strongest ninja.

Sony YAY! business head Leena Lele Dutta said, “While we already have the licensing rights for our homegrown IP’s, we have also obtained the licensing rights for our acquired content which will help us to stay committed to our promise of always bringing fans closer to the characters that they love.”

“We were thrilled to offer anime enthusiasts the official Naruto merchandise that they had been yearning for. Our collaboration has proved to be a resounding success, with sales skyrocketing from day one,” said The Souled Store co-founder and director Harsh Lal.

The other partnerships by the channel range from promotional licensing with Honey and Bunny on Dabur milkshake and frappe packs, to experiential mobile games with Zapak and App On, customised apparels with Best Seller and Dhananjai, or even funky home furnishings with Comfy Bean Bags.

Sony Yay!’s toonverse comprises of Honey Bunny, Oggy and the Cockroaches, Kicko Superspeedo and many more.