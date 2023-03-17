Cube Studio, a brand new 6,500 square-foot, state-of-the-art virtual production studio will open its doors this April, providing a full-service solution for advertising agencies, production houses, enterprise businesses, film and TV. Located just outside of the M25 and easily reachable from London, the studio combines innovative LED technology with industry-leading game engines, camera-tracking, graphic servers and premium facilities.

The Berkshire-based studio is home to a 10.5 x 5.5 m LED volume, crafted with Unilumin Upad IV LED panels which feature HDR image quality, a pixel pitch of 2.5 mm and new DDC (dual drive configuration) technology, plus Brompton Technology processing, to deliver visual excellence.

Joining the Vū Network, Vū’s global studio network, Cube becomes the first UK and Europe based virtual production studio, powered by Vū Technologies. An emerging force in shaping the growing virtual production market, Vū blends art and science to redefine virtualisation and unlock new ways to visualise the world.

“We are passionate about empowering content creators and visionaries to push creative boundaries, through access to the very latest technical and visual innovations,” said Cube co-founder and CEO James Hakesley. “We’re extremely proud to be joining forces with Vū to bring the entire industry a valuable asset, and one which we believe, will be a catalyst for growth for virtual production across the UK and Europe.”

“We created the Vū Network because artistic expression and immersive storytelling are fleeting – moving faster than the speed of thought – and we don’t want anyone excluded from this experience,” said Vū CEO Tim Moore. “The Vū Network is a way for us to scale our expertise and knowledge to ensure that artists everywhere can take advantage of everything that virtual production has to offer today – limitless storytelling, limitless possibilities, limitless creativity.

Delivering a triple-threat of speed, efficiency and enhanced creative capability, virtual production represents a paradigm shift in the way movies, commercials and brand campaigns are being created.

Calling for smaller crew sizes, reducing travel and enabling virtual collaboration throughout the production process, Cube supports content creators to embrace sustainable production techniques while exploring innovative technology solutions.

Designed with comfort and experience at the forefront, the studio features:

6.5 x 5 m drive-in vehicle access to the LED stage, with unloading bay

Viewing platform with views of the LED stage

Production office, kitchen and refreshment facilities

Boardroom

Spacious greenroom and breakout lounge for cast and crew

Dressing rooms and hair and make–up suites

On-site parking

Dedicated high-speed internet access

Fresh air ventilation system

Separate kit and build area

Local amenities and transport just a few minutes from the studio

Partnering with a network of leading technology partners, the studio features Brompton Technology SX40 and XD Distribution control systems, Mo-Sys StarTracker camera tracking and Puget Systems workstation.