Nazara acquires two games from developer ZeptoLab

Key art for the game King of Thieves from ZeptoLab

Nazara has announced the acquisition of two game IPs from Barcelona-based game developer and publisher ZeptoLab. The acquisition grants Nazara the intellectual property rights of two mobile gaming titles, Cats: Crash Arena Turbo Stars and King of Thieves from ZeptoLab for a total consideration of US$ 7.7 million (Rs 67 cr).

Through this acquisition, Nazara will own the game IPs and will also publish the games under the Nazara Publishing banner adding the two titles to its gaming portfolio.

The official synopsis for Cats: Crash Arena Turbo Stars reads as: Gear up for an adrenaline-fueled, chaotic showdown in Cats: Crash Arena Turbo Stars! Craft your ultimate combat machine, assemble powerful weaponry, and dominate the fighting arena. Take on the role of a skilled engineer and unleash destruction in action-packed 1v1 combat. Unleash Chaos in the Battleground!

The official synopsis for King of Thieves reads as: Steal gems, build your defenses and win guild wars in the Arenas in this unique blend of arcade, platform and multiplayer PVP game! Compete with players around the world! Create your own guild of thieves and break into the enemy’s dungeons. Learn ancient spells to become the most feared thief in the game!

ZeptoLab is known for popular casual games like Cut the Rope, Cut the Rope 2, Cowboy Valley: Idle RPG Texas, and Pudding Monsters among others. The company was founded in 2008 by twins Efim and Semyon Voinov and is led by its CEO Misha Lyalin. The company’s HQ was moved from Moscow to Barcelona in 2015.

All of ZeptoLab’s games can be downloaded through the Google Play Store on Android and Apple App Store on iOS devices.