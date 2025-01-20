SPS Mobile Challenge Finals dates revealed

The Snapdragon Pro Series (SPS), London-based esports company ESL FaceIt Group (EFG), Qualcomm Technologies and Nodwin Gaming have announced that the SPS Mobile Challenge Finals will be happening live from 31 January to 2 February 2025 at the Noida Indoor Stadium, India.

The Mobile Challenge Season of the competition took place between 27 December 2024, and 19 January 2025 and witnessed 32 teams, comprising 16 invited and 16 qualified teams competing for a spot in the Mobile Challenge Finals. After weeks of competitive matches, 16 winning teams have earned their place in the three-day Mobile Challenge Finals. These teams are continuing their quest for the up to Rs 1 crore prize pool and the title of Snapdragon Pro Series BGMI Mobile Challenge Season 6 champions.

In the Mobile Challenge season, Hero Xtreme Godlike emerged as a dominant team through the course of the competition, leveraging their strategic rotations and precise gunplay to secure 321 points overall. Team Gods Reign’s overall tally of 7 Winner Winner Chicken Dinners through the Mobile Challenge Season propelled them to a third place finish. Additionally VXTSpower led Team Versatile to a fourth-place finish with a league-leading tally of 68 finishes. Emerging from the Open Qualifiers, BotArmy Esports displayed consistency in the Mobile Challenge Season, cementing their spot in the Mobile Challenge Finals.

The sixteen qualified teams are as follows:

Hero Xtreme Godlike

iQOO SOUL

Gods Reign

Team Versatile

Wyld Fangs

K9 Esports

BotArmyEsports

iQOO Orangutan

iQOO Reckoning

Carnival Gaming

JustJelly

Windgod Esports

RedxRoss

Gujarat Tigers

iQOO Revenant XSpark

Medal Esports

EFG VP of game ecosystems and mobile Sam Braithwaite commented, “India continues to be a vibrant hub for mobile esports, and the Snapdragon Pro Series BGMI Mobile Challenge Season 6 captures our commitment to nurturing the incredible talent this region has to offer. Through our collaboration with Nodwin Gaming, we’ve created a platform that not only showcases the passion and skill of Indian gamers but also elevates the entire ecosystem by setting new benchmarks for competitive excellence. This season is a celebration of innovation, inclusivity, and the relentless spirit of the gaming community, and we are excited to see these teams compete at the highest level while inspiring the next generation of esports athletes.”

Nodwin Gaming co-founder and MD Akshat Rathee shared, “Building the future of esports starts with empowering the next generation of players and fostering opportunities for growth and excellence. At Nodwin Gaming, we strive to empower and shape a thriving esports ecosystem while contributing to its holistic growth. The SPS BGMI Mobile Challenge Season 6 reflects this vision, providing a platform for emerging stars to shine and showcasing the incredible talent and passion of Indian gamers. Our partnership with ESL FaceIt Group has been instrumental in bringing world-class tournaments like the Snapdragon Pro Series to India, highlighting the potential of esports as both a community and a career path. This Mobile Challenge Season is more than just a competition, it’s a celebration of the progress Indian esports has made and an inspiration for the next generation of players pushing boundaries and creating new possibilities.”

The Mobile Challenge Finals will be taking place at Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida Stadium, Sector 21, Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201301, India, from 31 January to 2 February 2025, the event will run daily from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM, with gates opening one hour before each day’s matches.