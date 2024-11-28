Rana Daggubati (Right)

Crunchyroll is bringing an anime experience booth to Delhi Comic Con 2024 which is taking place from 6 to 8 December. The notable highlight of the booth is the Solo Leveling Dome—an immersive experience that brings Sung Jinwoo’s journey to life. Alongside the dome, Indian cinema actor Rana Daggubati, the voice behind Barca in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu versions of the Solo Leveling anime, will be joining in for the event.

Fans can meet Daggubati, the voice of Barca, the powerful ice elf boss from Solo Leveling. Attendees can catch him at the booth and on the main stage as he shares his experience voicing Barca and his experience about diving into the anime universe.

The Dome features a sneak peek of scenes from the series in a fully immersive setup. The anime’s fans will have the opportunity to pose for a polaroid photo to take home.

The booth as well as the main stage will host anime trivia sessions, winners of which will be provided exclusive Crunchyroll goodies. The Crunchyroll booth will host fan giveaways including swag bags, One Piece collector cards, Solo Leveling trading cards, and Dragon Ball Daima fan cards.

Crunchyroll will be hosting two special fan screenings of the upcoming Solo Leveling -ReAwakening- movie in Mumbai on 4 December and Delhi on 6 December. The Delhi screening will include an exclusive fan greeting with Daggubati.

The official synopsis of the film reads: Solo Leveling -ReAwakening- features a catch-up recap of the first season coupled with an exclusive sneak peek of the first two episodes of the highly anticipated second season in one momentous theatrical fan experience.

Over a decade has passed since a pathway called a “gate” which connects this world and another dimension suddenly appeared, and people with superhuman powers called “hunters” have been awakened. Hunters use their superhuman powers to conquer dungeons inside the gates to make a living, and Sung Jinwoo, a hunter of the lowest rank, is considered the Weakest Hunter of All Mankind. One day, he encounters a double dungeon, a high-level dungeon hidden inside a low-level one. In front of a severely wounded Jinwoo, a mysterious quest window pops up. On the verge of death, Jinwoo decides to take on the quest, which makes him the only person who can level up.