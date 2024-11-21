Actor Rana Daggubati to voice ‘Solo Leveling’ S2 for Crunchyroll

Rana Daggubati (left) and the character Barca (right)

Indian actor Rana Daggubati (Baahubali, Ghazi) will voice the powerful and enigmatic Ice Elf – Barca – in the second season of the anime series Solo Leveling. Daggubati will bring his voice to Barca in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Appearing in both Solo Leveling Season 2 and the fan omnibus film Solo Leveling – ReAwakening, Barca is a powerful Ice Elf and the boss of the Red Gate Dungeon. Their encounter promises a thrilling clash as Barca’s sword mastery, speed, and stealth test Jinwoo’s evolving power, adding new layers to the epic story of Solo Leveling.

“Voicing Barca in Solo Leveling across three languages has been an exciting challenge that I truly enjoyed,” said Daggubati. “Bringing such a complex, powerful character to life in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu allowed me to connect with anime in a way I’ve never done before. This is a unique, thrilling journey into the anime world, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience the action!”

Crunchyroll APAC marketing senior director Akshat Sahu added, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Rana Daggubati, who brings a powerful presence to the character of Barca in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. His involvement reflects our commitment to delivering culturally resonant anime experiences in India. We’re excited to offer Indian audiences a truly immersive and accessible anime experience on both big and small screens.”

The anime series Solo Leveling is adapted from Chugong’s best-selling Korean web novel of the same name. In 2018, Chugong adapted the novel into a webtoon and manhwa with illustrations by Dubu. The first season debuted globally on Crunchyroll on 6 January 2024, with a second season coming in January 2025.

Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment will bring Solo Leveling – ReAwakening to theaters in India on 6 December 2024, where fans can first experience the actor’s Hindi performance. The film will also be available in English and Japanese.

Solo Leveling is animated by A-1 Pictures (Sword Art Online), with motion graphics by Production I.G (Attack on Titan, Psycho-Pass). The series is directed by Shunsuke Nakashige (Sword Art Online). Additional staff credits include music by Hiroyuki Sawano (Attack on Titan) and Tomorrow X Together (K-pop band), character design by Tomoko Sudo, and monster design by Hirotaka Tokuda.