‘Bharat Hain Hum’ S2 launched at IFFI Goa

L to R: Shilangi Mukherji, Sanjay Jaju, Munjal Shroff, Nagarjuna, Amala Akkineni, Gaurav Dwivedi, Yogesh Baweja, Mahima Kaul and Tilak Shetty

The second season of the animated series Krish, Trish and Baltiboy: Bharat Hain Hum was launched at the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI) Goa. Created by Graphiti Studios in co-production with India’s Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), the series was launched by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB).

The groundbreaking animated series, which celebrates India’s lesser-known freedom fighters, made history with its S1 debut in October 2023 across multiple platforms – on Indian public broadcaster Doordarshan and streaming platforms Netflix and Amazon’s Prime Video. The S2 too will premiere simultaneously across the three media on 1 December 2024.

The launch of the second season at IFFI was graced by stalwarts like superstar Nagarjuna, Information & Broadcasting ministry secretary Sanjay Jaju, Prasar Bharati CEO Gaurav Dwivedi, CBC director general Yogesh Baweja, Graphiti Studios founder Munjal Shroff and CEO Tilak Shetty who are also creators of the show, Prime Video India SVOD director and head Shilangi Mukherji, Netflix India public policy director Mahima Kaul and Indian actress Amala Akkineni.

At the launch, Jaju said, “The diversity of India’s freedom struggle needs to be communicated in ways that appeal to children. By using animation, we’re making these rich histories not only accessible but also engaging. Through these animated stories, we’re offering young minds a chance to learn about the unsung heroes who played pivotal roles in shaping India’s destiny.”

Actor Nagarjuna shared, “I have grown up watching a lot of mythology, and stories of Shri Ram, Lakshman, Bharat, Arjun, but stories on our freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for our country is equally important. With the new show Bharat Hai Hum, the children and the next generation will get to know about our heroes.”

The show’s creators employed nearly 1,000 professionals across India, including animators, voice artists, and production experts, in order to meet an ambitious timeline and deliver the series in record time. The creators Shroff and Shetty added, “The stories of India’s unsung heroes have often been overshadowed, but through this series, we aim to ensure that their contributions are remembered and celebrated by the younger generation. It’s not just a story of the past; it’s a lesson for today’s youth to understand the values of courage, resilience, and patriotism.”

Mukherji stated, “The series beautifully highlights the invaluable contribution of several heroes who played a significate part in India’s freedom struggle, giving viewers in India and around the world a chance to learn more about our rich history. We would like to congratulate the MIB, CBC and Graphiti Studios for producing this wonderful series. The series is a significant step in our efforts to foster the growth of India’s creative economy and give Indian stories a global showcase. We are confident that the new season will be as well-received by our viewers as the first season.”

S2 (like S1) will be available in 12 Indian languages—including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Assamese, and Odia—and seven international languages – French, German, Spanish, Russian, Korean, Chinese and Arabic making it accessible to a global audience in 150 countries, further amplifying its reach.

S2 continues the mission to highlight unsung heroes from all across the country, including Taji Dele and Ponge Dele from Arunachal Pradesh, Wazir Ram Singh Pathania from Himachal Pradesh, and Birsa Munda from Jharkhand, among others.

Bharat Hain Hum will also be available in an innovative format: a radio series and a podcast. The Krish, Trish and Baltiboy– Bharat Hain Hum Radio Series will premiere on 1 December on All India Radio (AIR), broadcasting in 12 languages across India. Each episode will be heard at 10:30 am on Sundays, just 15 minutes before the animation series airs on Doordarshan at 11 am. The radio show will promote the animated series, creating a seamless cross-platform transition that will help maximise the show’s audience. The unique scheduling strategy promises to offer a significant push for the animation series, ensuring that the young and diverse audience can transition from radio to television effortlessly. Additionally, a podcast will be available worldwide on Spotify in 180 countries.