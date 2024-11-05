‘Solo Leveling – ReAwakening’ trailer out

The English subbed trailer of the anime film Solo Leveling – ReAwakening is out. The film will feature a catch-up recap of the first season of the anime series coupled with an exclusive sneak peek of the first two episodes of the second season in one theatrical fan experience.

The synopsis of Solo Leveling reads: Over a decade has passed since a pathway called a “gate” which connects this world and another dimension suddenly appeared, and people with superhuman powers called “hunters” have been awakened. Hunters use their superhuman powers to conquer dungeons inside the gates to make a living, and Sung Jinwoo, a hunter of the lowest rank, is considered the Weakest Hunter of All Mankind. One day, he encounters a double dungeon, a high-level dungeon hidden inside a low-level one. In front of a severely wounded Jinwoo, a mysterious quest window pops up. On the verge of death, Jinwoo decides to take on the quest, which makes him the only person who can level up.

The anime series Solo Leveling debuted globally on 6 January 2024 on the anime streaming platform Crunchyroll. The series is adapted from the best-selling Korean web novel written by Chugong, which was later adapted into a webtoon and manhwa in 2018, with illustrations by Dubu. Solo Leveling is animated by A-1 Pictures (Sword Art Online), with motion graphics by Production I.G (Attack on Titan, Psycho-Pass). The series is directed by Shunsuke Nakashige (Sword Art Online). Additional staff credits include music by Hiroyuki Sawano (Attack on Titan) and Tomorrow X Together (K-pop band), character design by Tomoko Sudo, and monster design by Hirotaka Tokuda.

Solo Leveling – ReAwakening has a runtime of 120 minutes, and will be released in Japanese with English subtitles and English dubs. Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment will release it in North American theaters on 6 December 2024.

Photo: Solo Leveling Animation Partners