Cloud gaming platform OnePlay partners with SkyPro IPTV and Velosting

Indian cloud gaming platform OnePlay has partnered with SkyPro IPTV and Velosting to roll out integrated packages that combine IPTV (Internet Protocol Television) with cloud gaming.

The collaboration with SkyPro IPTV will bring OnePlay’s cloud gaming experience to live TV and streaming services, allow the former’s users to enjoy AAA gaming and entertainment without the need for expensive gaming rigs. The partnership with Velosting will expand OnePlay’s gaming operations into the APAC region, enhancing infrastructure to deliver high-performance and low-latency cloud gaming experiences, the cloud gaming platform has announced.

OnePlay co-founder and CEO Harshit Jain said, “By introducing the first-ever combined package for gaming with live TV, we are not just meeting consumer demands for more entertainment; we’re ushering in a new era in entertainment that’s led by high-end gaming for all.”

The platform is expanding its partnership with Velosting, an Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) provider, to enhance its data center infrastructure across India and the APAC region. With this partnership, OnePlay is currently expanding into the Noida, Hyderabad, and Kolkata edge-data center regions, which are currently under testing phase and set to go live this month. The platform believes that this expansion will enable it to deliver high-performance, low-latency cloud gaming and cloud PC experiences with sub-30ms latency across India, with plans to scale further across APAC.

Furthermore, both the companies are collaborating to develop a next-generation hybrid server stack and cloud solution that integrates AI, HPC, and gaming capabilities on a unified computer network deployed at the edge.

Harshit Jain Dr. Pawanpreet Singh Dhaliwal

SkyPro TV and Velosting director/CTO Dr. Pawanpreet Singh Dhaliwal shared, “This collaboration will allow consumers to seamlessly enjoy their favourite TV shows, live sports on IPTV, and immersive AAA gaming experiences, all within a single subscription plan. By offering such a comprehensive package, we are delivering greater value and flexibility to users, making high-quality entertainment more accessible than ever before.”

He added, “This marks an exciting milestone for both brands, as it will allow us to deploy cutting-edge infrastructure that ensures faster response times and seamless gameplay for gamers across India and the APAC regions. Together, we are committed to delivering exceptional experiences that meet the evolving needs of our users,” he added.

Pricing details for the new packages will be unveiled closer to the official launch in November.