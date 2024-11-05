Toonz Media Group to bring animated feature ‘Minibots’ for presales at AFM 2024

Toonz Media Group is all set to launch its new animated feature Minibots at AFM 2024. This action-packed, family-friendly adventure promises to resonate with a broad audience, delivering high-energy entertainment and emotional depth.

Produced alongside Evolutionary Films and Mojo Global Arts, Minibots combines thrilling high-tech adventure with humour and heart. The feature is directed by Tony Bancroft (Mulan) and written by Michael Ferris (Terminator 3: Rise of Machines).

“Partnering with Evolutionary Films and Mojo Global Arts has been a fantastic experience. We’re confident Minibots will be a standout in the global family entertainment market. It’s a lively, fun adventure, and we’re eager for audiences to experience it firsthand,” said Toonz Media Group CEO P. Jayakumar.

“Minibots is a story that connects with the entire family. On the surface it is about clever kids who code robots, but the real message is one of collaboration, self-expression and discovery,” said Evolutionary Films’ John Adams. “The film is an action-packed adventure in a unique, high-tech world but it retains a universal relatability that will give it global appeal. We are so excited to be working with Toonz and Mojo to bring these mischievous Minibots to life.”

“The creative force of director Tony Bancroft and writer Michael Ferris, alongside the experience of Toonz and Evolutionary has made Minibots flourish with originality and creativity,” said Mojo Global Arts’ Sharon Wisnia. “The teens in the movie are relevant today, navigating new friendships while balancing technology and coming into their own. As a parent I know my kids will love this film but, just as important, I love it as well.”

About Minibots: The film follows three young geniuses at a summer Robotics camp. Their creation of sentient mini robots leads to chaos and heartwarming moments as they race against time to protect their playful but troublemaking Minibots from a powerful tech company determined to take control of these remarkable inventions.

They’ll drive you crazy… make you laugh… make you cry… they never slow down. But at the end of the day, they will steal your heart.

AFM buyers will get their first taste of Minibots through the teaser trailer, offering a sneak peek into the film’s animation, high-energy sequences, and lovable characters. With a 2026 release date on the horizon, Minibots is now available for presales at AFM 2024.