Red Bull, Nissin Cup Noodles and Kreo join College Rivals S2 as associate sponsors

India’s college esports and gaming talent hunt, College Rivals, has secured three associate sponsors for its Season 2. Nissin Cup Noodles has come on board as the Snacking Partner, Red Bull as the Energy Partner, and Kreo as the Kreative Partner to support the Ampverse DMI-conducted event.

College Rivals Season 2, featuring participation from over 2,00,000 students across various competitions, offers a prize pool of Rs 50,00,000 and a professional gaming contract. Having kicked off in July 2024, the championship will continue in the following months before culminating with a Grand Finale scheduled for the first quarter of 2025.

“These incredible partners will further enhance the student experience with immersive gaming, exciting activities, and creative engagements, adding new energy and thrill as we continue to inspire college-going students to engage with esports and gaming opportunities,” said Ampverse DMI country head Ashwin Haryani.

Indo Nissin Foods VP and marketing & corporate communications head Varun Oberoi said, “We’re absolutely fired up to be part of College Rivals Season 2! The energy is electric, with thousands of students from all over the country bringing their A-game.”

Red Bull, returning to College Rivals after the first season, has brought racing simulators and product samples in interactive zones. Nissin Cup Noodles is bringing wet product sampling of its instant noodles. Meanwhile, with their branded gaming peripherals, Kreative Partner Kreo is hosting interactive activities such as typing tests and giveaways, inviting students to engage with top-tier gaming gear at the events.