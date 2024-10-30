Toonz Media Group and basketball star Anthony Davis to co-produce animated film ‘Pierre the Pigeon-Hawk’

Toonz Media Group and basketball star Anthony Davis’ Jakm3n Productions are set to co-finance and co-produce a new musically driven animated feature Pierre the Pigeon-Hawk. Based on a script written by Ciaran Crampton, the film will be directed by Tara Whitaker and John D. Eraklis.

NBA All-Star and Olympic gold medal winner Davis launched his broadcasting & media production company Jakm3n Productions, hiring Arik Burks as COO and Keith Chamberlain as CAO. As the CEO of the company, Davis plans to produce and finance projects in films, TV and gaming spaces.

“Ace basketball star Anthony Davis’ Jakm3n Productions has teamed up with Toonz Media Group for the musically driven animated film Pierre the Pigeon Hawk,” Toonz Media Group shared in a social media post. “This partnership with Anthony Davis and Jakm3n Productions marks a major milestone in our illustrious 25-year journey at Toonz Media Group. We’re thrilled to embark on this new adventure and look forward to what’s ahead.”

As per leading publications, the film is about self-discovery. It will depict the protagonist’s journey along with other animal friends. It is a story of struggles, triumphs and about upholding one’s unique perspective making everyone different from each other.

The voice cast of Pierre the Pigeon-Hawk includes Jennifer Hudson, Whoopi Goldberg, Snoop Dogg, Luis Guzmán, will.i.am, Jennifer Coolidge, Kenan Thompson, and Howie Mandel.