Red Bull M.E.O esports tournament returns for 2024 edition

Red Bull has announced its esports tournament Red Bull M.E.O.’s 2024 edition (Mobile Esports Open). The tournament features two mobile games: World Cricket Championship and Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). The open qualifiers for the tournament offer every gamer a chance to compete with the professionals.

Registrations for BGMI are currently open on the Red Bull website until 6 November. With no team limit, every aspiring esports athlete can sign up for the tournament. Players can also head over to the Skyesports Discord channel to scout teams for the tournament.

The teams who have registered will then compete through a series of online qualifiers and the top 32 teams will qualify for the BGMI pre-quarterfinals stage, where they will be joined by an additional 32 directly invited teams. The invited teams will be revealed later. After a pre-quarter final stage, the top 32 will make it to the next step.

A still from the 2023 Red Bull M.E.O. National Finals at the DLF Avenue, Delhi.

In the Quarterfinals, the 32 teams will be split into four groups of eight teams each. They will compete in a round-robin format with the top 24 making it to the semifinals. In the semifinals, the teams will be split into three groups of eight teams each where they will once again battle it out in a round-robin format for the 16 spots in the national finals.

Finally, the Red Bull M.E.O. 2024 India BGMI national finals will happen across three days on 26 and 27 November and 1 December. The first two days will be held online before the LAN Celebration in Chennai.

The most anticipated part of the tournament in 2024 is the LAN National Finals, set to take place in Chennai. Besides the esports action, the on-ground event will celebrate gaming, featuring Red Bull Players, racing simulators, and more for on-ground fans. Additionally, Red Bull will be bringing online content for fans across the country.

Celsius Esports after winning the Red Bull M.E.O. 2023 BGMI

The esports tournament will be livestreamed on the Red Bull Game On YouTube channel.

The winner of the BGMI will be given an exclusive Red Bull Racing experience, getting a chance to attend an F1 event. The WCC champion, on the other hand, will get a matchday experience with Rajasthan Royals. The complete schedule is as follows:

Registrations: 22 October to 6 November

Quarterfinals: 20 to 22 November

Semifinals: 23 to 25 November

Online Grand Finals (Day 1 and 2): 26 and 27 November

LAN Grand Finals: 1 December



The tournament has been running since six seasons with the 2024 competition the seventh edition of the tournament. Last year, underdog team Celsius Esports became the BGMI champions after a thrilling last game, where they secured the victory to beat Orangutan to the title.