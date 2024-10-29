‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’ launches worldwide on PC and consoles 

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, the latest instalment in the long-running franchise by game publisher Activision is now live worldwide. The game is co-developed by Treyarch and Raven Software, with the former being involved in the development of the entire Black Ops franchise. The FPS (First Person Shooter) game is available for PC through Blizzard’s game store Battle.Net, Steam, Playstation and Xbox platforms.

The official synopsis for the game reads: Step into the shadows and go rogue with Black Ops veteran Frank Woods in the spy-action thriller Campaign, battle across 16 Multiplayer maps, and squad up for the return of round-based Zombies, all using the new Omnimovement system for fast, responsive action. In the world of Black Ops, you can only trust yourself.

The campaign for this entry in the franchise is a sequel to Black Ops 2 and Black Ops: Cold War and is set in the early 1990s and features returning characters from the franchise like Frank Woods, Alex Mason, Raul Menendez, Lawrence Sims, Nikita Dragovich among others and a cast of new characters debuting in this instalment. The campaign is described as a spy thriller with explosive set pieces, action packed moments, high stakes heists and spy activity.

The multiplayer segment of Black Ops 6 includes various popular modes such as Team Deathmatch, Domination, Search and Destroy, Free for all, Kill Confirmed and many more. The mode includes 16 maps like Babylon, Derelict, Lowtown, Payback, Protocol, Red Card, Vault and more. To complement the diverse range of game modes and maps, the game features the Omnimovement system which allows player more freedom over traversal as they can sprint, slide and dive in any direction adding fluidity to player movement.

The game brings back round-based zombies with two maps (Terminus and Liberty Falls) and a third one arriving before the end of the year. In the zombies mode, players have to fight hordes of dark aether undead while gathering ammo, equipment and augments to survive against the massive hordes of the infected.

The game is included with the Xbox Game Pass subscription service for PC, Xbox consoles and cloud devices or can be purchased separately via the aforementioned game stores. The physical editions of the game are distributed exclusively by tech solution provider Redington Limited in India.