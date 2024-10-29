Registrations open for BGMI tournament Skyesports Championship 2024

Registrations for the annual Skyesports Championship 2024, a Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) tournament, are now open on the Skyesports discord server. All players aged over 16 and residing in India can form teams to register.

The tournament’s open qualifiers will give aspiring players the opportunity to showcase their skills, culminating in a thrilling LAN event with top teams scheduled for 14 and 15 December 2024 at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

Skyesports founder and CEO Shiva Nandy commented, “We are thrilled to bring back the Skyesports Championship in 2024, working closely with Krafton to bring pure esports and a #PathToPro for BGMI players. The Skyesports Championship continues to be a cornerstone of the Indian esports ecosystem, providing a platform for emerging talent to shine on the national stage.”

The Skyesports Championship has previously had cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar honouring the winners of the Skyesports Championship 3.0 (2021), team Godlike Esports, during an iconic ceremony in Mumbai. The 2023 edition was held at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium where esports organisation Blind Esports claimed victory, as more than 12,000 people attended the event across the three days. The previous editions of the tournament have collectively amassed over five million watch hours.

More information about the 2024 championship, including the prize pool, schedule, and LAN venue will be announced on the Skyesports social media handles.