‘Solo Leveling – Reawakening’ to release in Indian theatres

Solo Leveling – ReAwakening, a compilation of all the episodes from the first season of the anime Solo Leveling, is coming to Indian theatres. Crunchyroll, who has acquired the rights for the Indian theatrical release, and Sony Pictures Entertainment will bring the compilation film to theatres in India on 6 December 2024.

The theatrical release includes a special sneak peek of the first two episodes of the anime’s second season.

The film synopsis reads: Solo Leveling – ReAwakening- features a catch-up recap of the first season coupled with an exclusive sneak peek of the first two episodes of the highly anticipated second season in one momentous theatrical fan experience.

Over a decade has passed since a pathway called a “gate” which connects this world and another dimension suddenly appeared, and people with superhuman powers called “hunters” have been awakened. Hunters use their superhuman powers to conquer dungeons inside the gates to make a living, and Sung Jinwoo, a hunter of the lowest rank, is considered the Weakest Hunter of All Mankind. One day, he encounters a double dungeon, a high-level dungeon hidden inside a low-level one. In front of a severely wounded Jinwoo, a mysterious quest window pops up. On the verge of death, Jinwoo decides to take on the quest, which makes him the only person who can level up.

The anime series Solo Leveling is adapted from the best-selling Korean web novel written by author Chugong. The novel was later adapted into a webtoon and manhwa (Korean word for comics) in 2018, with illustrations by late visual artist Jang Sung-rak also known as Dubu. The first season of the anime debuted globally on Crunchyroll on 6 January 2024 with a second season coming in January 2025.

The series is animated by acclaimed production company A-1 Pictures (Sword Art Online), with motion graphics by animation company Production I.G (Attack on Titan, Psycho-Pass). The series is directed by technical director Shunsuke Nakashige (Sword Art Online). Additional staff credits include music by composer Hiroyuki Sawano (Attack on Titan) and Korean pop band Tomorrow X Together, character design by Tomoko Sudo, and monster design by Hirotaka Tokuda.