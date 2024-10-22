DeAPlaneta and Mediawan’s animated series ‘Karters’ to get master toy line

DeAPlaneta Entertainment has reached an agreement with US-based toy company Tomy International to launch the official master toy line inspired by the animated series Karters. This collaboration will create a complete collection of toys, including figures, vehicles, playset, plush for the franchise.

The synopsis for the series reads: Every girl is an adventurer. This powerful concept inspires Karters, a tale set in the far-flung kingdom of Unicornia. Here, three girls and one boy ride their incredible go-karts, speeding through high-stakes battles and embarking in amazing adventures to rescue the magical unipets and save the kingdom. The themes and values that Karters defend are friendship, girl empowerment and the importance of never giving up.

DeAPlaneta Italy head and toys international head expressed, “We are thrilled to join forces with Tomy and Mediawan Kids & Family to launch a robust cross-category line of toys for Karters. We believe that Tomy will bring innovation, delivering unique and engaging toys, that embody and enhance the core values of the brand. Our shared passion for creativity and quality is what makes this collaboration so inspiring, and we can’t wait to see the smiles on children’s faces. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in our mission to drive growth and create lasting impact in our industry.”

Tomy International licensing and global development managing director Morgan Weyl shared, “I would call this love at first sight. We were instantly captivated by the uniqueness of the IP, the wonderful and colourful world our heroes live in, its toyetic nature and the strong values of empowerment, friendship and equity, echoing Tomy’s everyday core values. We often talk about Tomy Magic and we cannot wait for kids to get their hands on Karters’ toys and experience that same magic, embedded at the heart of this IP.”

Mediawan Kids & Family global distribution and consumer products SVP Erick Roillé added, “We are excited to see the world of Karters come to life through this first toy line. We strongly believe in this series and its vibrant, high-potential universe, which we are convinced will captivate and amaze children all around the world. Our ambition has always been to create stories that inspire and entertain, and this collaboration allows us to extend that magic far beyond the screen.”

The series was co-produced by DeAPlaneta Entertainment and Mediawan Kids & Family.