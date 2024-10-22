CyberPowerPC prebuilt gaming PC review: Masterfully assembled powerhouse that rips through AAA titles

We live in an era where gamers are spoilt for choice when it comes to how they play their favourite titles. From handheld devices like the Steam Deck to cloud gaming services such as Boosteroid and Oneplay, the options are endless. However, when it comes to maximising performance and value for money, gaming PC beats every other gaming platform out of the water.

AnimationXpress had the opportunity to test one of CyberPowerPC’s most powerful gaming rigs, as the company recently announced its expansion into the Indian market.

The prebuilt PC we received sported an AMD Ryzen 5 8600G processor, boasting 6 cores and 12 threads with a max frequency clock of 5GHz. It was paired with an Asus TUF Nvidia Geforce RTX 4070 Super OC Edition GPU, featuring 12GB of dedicated graphics memory. The system came with 32GB of Kingston DDR5 Dimm Fury Beast Black XMP RAM (16GB + 16GB), installed on dual-channel slots. For storage, it included a 1TB Kingston NV3 SSD (PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2) with 6000 MB/s read speed and 4000 MB/s write speed. Powering all this cutting-edge hardware was the MSI MAG A850GL power supply unit, providing up to 850 watts. To hold it all together, the hardware was assembled in a ROG Strix B650E-F Gaming WIFI motherboard, all running on Windows 11 Home.

Additionally, CyberPowerPC included some of its first-party accessories like ARBG Liquid CPU cooler, Elite M2 RGB gaming mouse with six buttons and lighting effects, and a Prism 360 V Mid towered case with tempered glass and 3X ARGB fans, providing a flashy yet durable shell for the power-packed hardware.

As the core use of the hardware was gaming, we tested four of the most popular AAA gaming titles: Grand Theft Auto V, Valorant, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, and Cyberpunk 2077 at 1080p with all of the settings maxed out to prioritise quality and visuals.

Grand Theft Auto V ran at a consistently stable and locked 75FPS, dropping only slightly to 60-66 FPS range during heavy explosion and action sequences. The game was running with every setting at its brim, including maximum render distance, field of view, and softer shadows. The hardware ran the game with ease, offering an extremely enjoyable experience even with the game’s meticulously detailed and expansive open world. Even after a decade, GTA V remains a resource-intensive and graphically demanding game and this PC handled it effortlessly.

Grand Theft Auto V

For Valorant enthusiasts and professional players alike, this PC is just perfect. Riot Games’ high-octane esports title ran at around 290 to 325 FPS range. This would greatly benefit hardcore esports players as higher frame rates always allow for a more agile, uninterrupted, and consistent performance. The game’s cel-shaded look and fast-paced gameplay combined with stable performance is every esports player’s dream come true.

Valorant

Next, we tested Cyberpunk 2077. The game ran between 80 to 150 FPS range with demanding settings such as ray tracing, path tracing and DLSS Ultra Quality enabled for an even immersive experience. Cyberpunk 2077 is known for its resource-hungry textures and neon-filled vibrant visuals, and we must say that playing with an RTX 4070 Super GPU in your rig is the definitive way to play the game. The GPU perfectly renders the ray-traced reflections and high-resolution textures of the game with ease.

Cyberpunk 2077

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered also performed well, delivering a solid 75 FPS with occasional dips into the 60s during intense combat sequences. Running at ultra settings, with ray tracing, and screen space reflections enabled, being a game with a realistic and grounded art style that requires significant resources, the PC ran Spider-Man Remastered at a very favourable framerate.

Spider-Man Remastered

Another thing to mention is the relatively quick load times on all games due to the 1TB Kingston NV3 SSD which made getting right into the action much faster. Beyond gaming, the PC also proved to be a powerhouse for productivity tasks, such as video editing and running creative software. It is a great choice for video editing workloads as it renders high-resolution video with hefty file sizes in mere minutes. It handled Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, and CorelDraw simultaneously with significantly reduced exporting times.

In summary, we would highly recommend getting a PC with similar specifications from CyberPowerPC as it not only provides a high-end gaming experience but can also be used as a highly reliable workstation. It’s a versatile and future-proof choice for anyone looking to invest in high-end computing.