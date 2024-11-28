The first phase of the WAVES Esports Championship 2025 (WESC25) in eFootball concluded with Pavan “MrTomboy” Kampelli winning the phase. He will now be representing India at the Asian Esports Games, eFootball segment, in Bangkok, Thailand on Saturday, 30 November. Kampelli won among 450 other competitors in the esports championship.
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting joint secretary Senthil Rajan, presented the Team India jersey to Kampelli before he left for the competition to Bangkok.
The tournament was structured into two groups, with the top eight players advancing to the main stage. Akash aka “Akash_Bit,” secured the second place in Phase 1, and will further compete alongside Kampelli in the WESC25 Grand Finale scheduled for February 2025.
Kampelli said, “Competing at such a high level in India has been an incredible experience, and this victory feels truly special. Meeting Rajan Sir was an honour, and I am deeply grateful for the encouragement that Waves Esports Championship is bringing for the Esports Players in India. Our next stop is the Asian Esports Games in Bangkok and I’m fully focused and determined to bring home another win.”
Rajan shared, “Waves Esports Championship is part of the Waves Challenges launched in the build up to the Waves Summit to be held in February in New Delhi. It is inspiring to see a young talent like Kampelli stepping onto international platforms to represent our nation at the Asian Esports Games with pride.”