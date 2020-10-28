SkyEsports ‘Valorant’ Championship 2.0 is the first South Asian tournament to cross two million viewership

SkyEsports Valorant Championship 2.0 became the first South Asian tournament to cross the two million viewership landmark according to TalkEsports.

SkyEsports Championship 2.0 marked the start of its journey with an innovative invitational tournament with a themed concept. The SkyEsports Valorant Showdown amassed large popularity with its IPL-themed invitational tournament. Eight invited teams represented several cities in India and faced each other where Velocity Gaming emerged victory in Phase 1 of the tournament and Global Esports in Phase 2.

Skyesports broadcasted this tournament in regional languages namely Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and English, with a strong focus on South Indian region. The tournament went live on YouTube, Facebook Gaming and Loco to reach a larger audience.

Recently, Skyesports Showdown 2.0 WCC recorded over three lakhs viewership and 1.2 million watch minutes across all their broadcasting platforms. Skyesport’s Valorant Sky also recorded one plus million viewership and 4.5 million watch minutes across all their broadcasting platforms.

These landmarks are a testament to the bright future of the upcoming esports tournaments in India.