ViacomCBS launches new kids content division headed by Nina Hahn

Nina Hahn

ViacomCBS International Studios (VIS), part of ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI), has announced to be launching a new kids content division, titled VIS Kids. The company has appointed Nickelodeon executive Nina Hahn to head the operations of this new offering.

Viacom plans to expand the studio’s global kids content pipeline with VIS Kids, further broadening its offering to include short and long form content that will be produced and sold to third parties, alongside ViacomCBS brands and platforms.

From London, Hahn will hold her current role as SVP of production and development at Nickelodeon International. In the meantime she will be taking on the additional responsibilities as the head of VIS Kids.

In her new role, Hahn will closely work with ViacomCBS International Studios and ViacomCBS Networks America president Juan Acosta. She will continue to report to VCNI kids and family EVP Jules Borkent.

Commenting on this development, Acosta stated, “VIS has an existing footprint in the kids arena with successful series like Club 57 and Noobees, so we felt it’s time to launch our own kids division of ViacomCBS International Studios. Nina [Hahn] has been a driving force behind many of Nickelodeon’s groundbreaking and award-winning series across the globe, and I am confident she will build on VIS’ momentum at the helm of VIS Kids.”

Hahn further added, “I’m honoured to be heading up VIS Kids and plan to establish deep, diverse and inclusive roots in kids content.”