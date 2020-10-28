EA SPORTS ‘Madden NFL 21’ and ‘FIFA 21’ will be available from 4 December on next-generation consoles

Electronic Arts has announced that on 4 December, the next-generation versions of EA SPORTS Madden NFL 21 and FIFA 21 will be available worldwide. EA Sports continues to showcase what the new hardware has to offer in each console generation, including fast load times, realistic, fluid player movement in EA Sports titles, authentic game day experiences inside stadiums and new player detail unlocked by deferred rendering and lighting. The games on PlayStation 5 will also feature new haptic technologies via the new DualSense controller.

“With each console generation, EA Sports erases more of the line between virtual and real in our games. The next-generation versions of Madden NFL 21 and FIFA 21 will offer stunning, immersive, and authentic experiences, truly enabling players to feel the next level of sports experience. Through the awesome power of Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 we’ve been able to create industry-leading gameplay and content advances, bringing our players ever closer to the sports they love,” said EA Sports EVP and Group GM Cam Weber.

EA Sports is offering an exceptional value to players who want to play Madden NFL 21 and FIFA 21 now and continue enjoying their experience on the new consoles. Players who buy, or who have already bought, Madden NFL 21 or FIFA 21 for Xbox One and/or PlayStation 4 from now to the launch of Madden NFL 22 and FIFA 22 will receive the Xbox Series X|S and/or PlayStation 5 version of the game they’ve purchased for free* when the new games are released in December. Players can carry over their progress and content in Ultimate Team, The Yard and both Franchise modes in Madden NFL 21, and their progress and content in Ultimate Team and VOLTA FOOTBALL in FIFA 21.

Additional details on Madden NFL 21 and FIFA 21 will be revealed in the coming weeks.