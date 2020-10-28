Breaking: YouNeedCharacter launches official website of ‘CricketPang’; possibly to air in Jan 2021 in India

South Korean animation production company, YouNeedCharacter, has launched the brand website for its new 2D animated series, CricketPang to attract Indian buyers, investors and partners. The new website is dedicated to global sales and marketing for this animated IP.

In September, Animation Xpress reported that the company was looking to launch its 2D animated series, CricketPang in India and has been actively in talks with major broadcasters and OTT platforms in the country.

Targeted to five to seven-year-olds, this animated comedy is based on the love for cricket and follows the adventures of the animal characters who play cricket. The IP combines the love and team spirit of cricket, fun and educational values for children which intends to help develop creativity and sociability among young viewers.

YouNeedCharacter CEO and CricketPang creator Minsu Song told Animation Xpress, “I’m excited to finally launch the website and show the animation we have worked hard on to the world and I believe it will be a valuable content for children. I am looking forward to working on interesting projects with partners. We look forward to the official launch of CricketPang in India. Our discussions are underway with major TV channels and OTT players in India and multiple countries to start airing CricketPang in January 2021.”

Song participated with YouNeedCharacter in MIPCOM 2020 (virtual edition), which he revealed to us, had been quite successful. Ranked in the Top 20 at MIPJunior screening, CricketPang attracted buyers’ attention and is in discussions with distributors in Europe and China alongside India where the company has planned to launch the series first.

YouNeedCharacter will also be participating in ‘Content India Show 2020’ which is to be held online from tomorrow, 29 October, as a premium partner to officially introduce and promote CricketPang to various partners in India.

Song further revealed, “One of our local agents is introducing the animated property to several broadcasters and streaming services who have shown interest in our work. Detailed discussions will proceed soon. We’ll reveal more details on that accordingly.”

The animation prod-co has also launched the official video showcase on its official website, www.cricketpang.com, and is available for viewing in English, Hindi, Tamil, Chinese, and Korean.