Skyesports Championship 2.0 ‘WCC Rivals’ witnessed over a million watch minutes across platforms

As India is scaling up the gaming scene amidst the pandemic, the interest of players and enthusiasts are increasing in number. Today gaming is taking a competitive turn for Indians while maintaining the mode of entertainment quotient intact. Skyesport’s recently organised Skyesports Showdown 2.0 WCC which has recorded over three lakhs viewership and 1.2 million watch minutes across all their broadcasting platforms.

On account of attracting viewers for the tournament, Skyesports founder and CEO Shiva Nandy told AnimationXpress, “Indian gaming ecosystem is thriving. With IPL 2020 going on, people are enthusiastic about cricket which has resulted better engagement and response to the tournament. I would like to thank cricket fans for the unexpected response! Great experience for us to try the broadcasting for WCC Rivals on Facebook Gaming and Loco and to achieve 1.2 million watch minutes with 315k views!”

For the tournament, a total of 1,758 players had registered and the phase one winner was Fahim and phase two winner was Pandya. They bagged a total prize pool of Rs 50,000. The tournament was in partnership with Flipkart, Monster, ZOINK, Goodgamer, Loco, Wd_Black and HyperX.

Skyesports has been organising tounaments back to back and according to Nandy the recent Valorant tournament has tractioned more views compared to WCC Rivals. He further mentions, “WCC Rivals is just picking up and soon it will engage more audience.” The rise and popularity of WCC in India has certainly shown a big spike in Indian gaming sector as IPL 2020 is going on and cricket is like religion for sports fans. The game has the potential to engage more players.