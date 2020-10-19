Disney releases ‘Once Upon A Snowman’ trailer

Disney has dropped a trailer for the upcoming Frozen short, Once Upon A Snowman, slated to premiere on the streaming service on 23 October.

The spin-off animated series features the adorable snowman, Olaf, who loves warm hugs. Going back to his untold origins, Once Upon a Snowman follows his first steps as he comes to life and searches for his identity in the snowy mountains outside Arendelle.

The summer-loving snowman melted hearts with the Academy Award-winning 2013 animated feature, Frozen, and its acclaimed 2019 sequel, Frozen 2. Given his world-wide popularity, Walt Disney Animation Studios has announced this animated short catering to this wide and loyal fan base.

It is directed by animation supervisor Trent Correy (Frozen 2) and veteran story artist Dan Abraham (one who boarded Olaf’s When I Am Older musical sequence in Frozen 2). Josh Gad, who voiced Olaf in both Frozen (2013) and Frozen 2 (2019), will reprise his role in this short as well.

“This is an idea that started to form when I was an animator on Frozen (2013). Abraham and I are so grateful and excited to have had the opportunity to direct this short, working with our incredible colleagues at Walt Disney Animation Studios,” Correy earlier said in a statement.

Abraham further added, “Josh [Gad] gives one of the great animated performances as Olaf through the Frozen films. To have the opportunity to work with him in the recording booth was such a privilege and career highlight.”