Disney+ releases new images from original ‘Once Upon A Snowman’

Disney has unveiled a couple of new images from the upcoming Disney+ Original, Once Upon A Snowman. A Frozen spin-off short, this all-new animated short will focus on Olaf and will be available globally on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar in India and Indonesia on 23 October.

Once Upon a Snowman will follow the adorable snowman as he is brought to life and searches for his identity in the snowy mountains outside Arendelle. Fans will get to know what happened to Olaf moments after Elsa created him and how he started to love summer. Once Upon a Snowman will also feature Anna, Kristoff and others as the images suggest.

Josh Gad, who voiced Olaf in both Frozen (2013) and Frozen II (2019), will reprise his role in this short as well.

Trent Correy (animation supervisor for Olaf in Frozen II) and Dan Abraham (veteran story artist who worked on Olaf’s When I Am Older musical sequence in Frozen II) are helming the project.

“This is an idea that started to form when I was an animator on Frozen (2013). Abraham and I are so grateful and excited to have had the opportunity to direct this short, working with our incredible colleagues at Walt Disney Animation Studios,” Correy said in a statement.

Abraham further added, “Josh [Gad] gives one of the great animated performances as Olaf through the Frozen films. To have the opportunity to work with him in the recording booth was such a privilege and career highlight.”

This Fall, welcome the snowman exclusively on Disney+.