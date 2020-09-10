Olaf to get his origin story in Disney +’s ‘Once Upon A Snowman’

Disney has announced a new Frozen animated short featuring the heart-melting snowman Olaf. The short, titled Once Upon A Snowman, will premiere on Disney+ on 23 October.

The short will be directed by Trent Correy, the animation supervisor for Olaf in Frozen 2, and veteran story artist Dan Abraham, who worked on Olaf’s When I Am Older musical sequence in Frozen 2. It will be produced by Nicole Hearon, associate producer on Frozen 2 and Moana, and Peter Del Vecho (Frozen, Frozen 2, Raya and the Last Dragon).

“This is an idea that started to form when I was an animator on the first Frozen,” said Correy. “Dan Abraham and I are so grateful and excited to have had the opportunity to direct this short, working with our incredible colleagues at Walt Disney Animation Studios.”

It will explore the untold origins of Olaf and follow his journey from the time he was brought to life, and answer questions such as what happened to Olaf within the moments after Elsa created him as she was “letting it go” and building her ice palace, and when Anna and Kristoff first meet him in the forest? And how did Olaf learn to love Summer?

“Josh Gad gives one of the great animated voice performances as Olaf through the Frozen films,” said Abraham. “To have the opportunity to work with him in the recording booth was such a privilege and career highlight.”

Josh Gad, the voice of Olaf, talked about the short on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, as well as another project that Disney is introducing, Olaf’s Learning Adventures. The series will have fun and educational tutoring videos for different topics in maths, science, grammar and others, led by Olaf.