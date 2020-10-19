Team Deccan Aces emerge as the winner of Virtual Poker League

The finale of the first edition of ‘Virtual Poker League’ successfully concluded with team Deccan Aces emerging as the winner followed by Chennai Troopers and Delhi Czars as per the leaderboard.

Congratulating the winners and elated at the successful conclusion of VPL 2020, Poker Sports League CEO and co-founder Pranav Bagai said, “I would like to thank all the players and the Poker community for coming together for this noble cause and helping us take our vision to the next level. We are absolutely thrilled with the kind of response that Virtual Poker League has received in the last few days.”

By going #ALLINFORCHARITY, VPL 2020’s winner Deccan Aces donated the winning amount of Rs 5 lakhs to ASSCOD. The first runner-up Chennai Trooper and second runner-up Delhi Czars donated Rs 3 lakhs and Rs 2 lakhs to Super School India and United Way Chennai respectively.

Celebrating their win at the VPL 2020 and donating the proceeds to the ASSCOD (The Association for Sustainable Community Development) for child education, Deccan Aces mentor Kunal Patni said, “When I first heard about the concept and the thought behind VPL, I knew I had to be part of this. Our children are the future of this country, and whatever little that we can do to secure their future, we must come forward. All of us who battled in the tournament played with a sense of pride. I am thankful to the PSL team for giving us all an opportunity to come together and use our skills to contribute towards the society.”

Bagai further added, “We are now excited and geared up to bring forth our flagship Poker Sports League in its new virtual avatar – Poker Sports League – Virtual (PSL V) – which will be played online on the company’s proprietary application – Hashtag Poker and streamed online on its Youtube channel.”