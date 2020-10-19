Foundry announces a webinar on the ‘Art of Texturing Panel’

Foundry recently announced a webinar on texturing, one of the most crucial components in the VFX sector that is responsible for bringing alive the CG elements and characters on screen.



A 3D Texture Artist creates stylized or natural textures and materials that are then applied to 3D models and environments in games, films, or TV shows. They play an important role in the VFX pipeline.

The session will be centered around the craft of texturing and its role in storytelling and how Foundry’s tool Mari can be leveraged by artists in the most efficient way. The panel will also cover the fundamentals of texturing and look development, the techniques used and the advantages of using Mari.



Mari, the Foundry’s tool for texturing and paint is used extensively in the film industry. It is known for its abilities to handle very large models and support very high-resolution textures. Its users are primarily content creators in the film industry, but it is staking a claim in industrial design, courtesy of its sibling Luxology, which is also a member of the Foundry family.



Panelists will include Foundry Mari product manager Rory Woodford, creatures of art creative development/look supervisor Raine Anderson, Scanline VFX texture artist Chun Chun Yang, Method Studios Montreal head of assets Bikas Panigrahi and Framestore lead texture artist Adam Goldstein.

Anderson is a self taught artist that has been working in the entertainment industry for over 20 years. He has worked for studios such as ILM, Weta and Pixar. Some of his film credits include Avatar, Rise of the Planet of the Apes, The Revenant, Valerian, Star Wars, Black Panther and Partysaurus Rex.



Yang has worked in the film industry as a texture artist for the past 9 years in studios such as Industrial Light & Magic, Digital Domain, Sony ImageWorks and Prime Focus. She specializes in photo realistic film texturing and worked on projects such as Ready Player One, Bumble Bee, Aladin

Panigrahi began his visual effects career after receiving his diploma in Animation and VFX from Maya Academy of Cinematics. Currently Head of Assets at Method Studios Montreal, his recent work includes the upcoming superhero sequel Wonder Woman 1984, Birds of Prey, & Bloodshot.

Woodford is based out of Foundry’s London office and drives the development road-map of Mari. Before joining Foundry in 2016, Rory was a VFX artist and pipeline TD, working on films including: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Prometheus and X-Men: First Class.

The panel will also be answering live questions from the audience. We’re sure VFX artists will benefit immensely from the insights.



The webinar is set for 20 October 2010 at 10:30 pm (IST).