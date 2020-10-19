Exclusive: ‘Lamput’ bags Best Children’s Series at AACA; Vaibhav Kumaresh and Leslie Lee comments

Vaibhav Studios is on cloud nine after a winning streak. After sweeping multiple awards at PROMAX India 2020 for its Nickelodeon idents, the animation studio helmed by Vaibhav Kumaresh has won the ‘Best Children’s Programme’ for Lamput at Asian Academy Creative Awards (AACA).

The winning episode, titled The Chase (from season three), is directed by Anand Babu, with music and sound design by Roto Shah. Elated by the win, Kumaresh shared with Animation Xpress, “Lamput has won at the AACA for the past two years and a hat trick feels awesome! It seems like the season of awards for us, with loads of awards coming our way in the last few days, and that too for different films. Kudos to the entire team at Vaibhav Studios, as their sheer fun and hard-work is paying off now. Lamput will go on to compete with other national winners for the regional grand finals which will be held in December 2020, so fingers crossed!”

Kumaresh also informed that they are planning to release the adventures of the orange gooey blob in its entirety on TV and digital early next year. Hinting at the same, WarnerMedia APAC Kids head Leslie Lee told Animation Xpress, “It’s incredibly gratifying (and reassuring) that we are not the only ones who find Lamput completely hilarious. It’s globally enjoyed. Vaibhav and his tremendous team in Mumbai keep creating animated masterpieces and we keep winning awards – it’s a great partnership! We’re in the middle of Lamput S3 right now and we’re thinking of mixing it up a little bit so lookout for a few surprises for the rollout in the next few months.”

Beside AACA, Lamput has also been a winner at FICCI Frames and was Emmy nominated in 2020. It was also invited at Annecy 2019. Lamput airs globally on Cartoon Network.

Apart from Lamput, Cartoon Network Asia Pacific Original Monster Beach also won at the AAA national category for Australia in the Best 2D/3D programme category.