Sky teams up with NBCUniversal to bring animated content from DreamWorks in the UK

Sky has announced a long-term collaboration with sister company NBCUniversal to bring DreamWorks animated TV content to its customers in the UK.

Starting late October, the partnership will feature 100 hours of animated content (mainly series) on the Sky Kids channel and on Sky One (on weekends). Customers will also be able to watch shows on demand via the Sky Kids Pack, through the Sky Kids app and Now TV Kids Pass.

Commenting on this association, Sky Europe-UK EVP and CEO Stephen van Rooyen said, “Our new partnership with NBCUniversal brings an impressive range of family favourites from DreamWorks Animation to Sky and NOW TV customers. Adding DreamWorks’ loveable stories of dreams, journeys and heroes alongside our originals and our partner content means customers can access the content they love, all in one place – easy. Families are spending more time at home than ever before – as kids and adults alike love DreamWorks characters, hopefully this will help them enjoy more moments together.”

The library of content that comes with this deal includes the UK premieres of Madagascar: A Little Wild, TrollsTopia and Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky. DreamWorks series like The Mighty Ones, All Hail King Julien, Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky and Dawn of the Croods will also be available to watch.

The partnership enhances Sky’s library of kids content, which includes over 5,000 episodes of on-demand content from ViacomCBS, Turner, and originals. Sky customers also have the benefit of access to apps like Disney+ and Netflix on their Sky Q set-top-box.

NBCUniversal global distribution and international president and CRO Belinda Menendez added, “We are delighted to expand upon our long-standing relationship with Sky and NOW TV through this new deal that brings a vibrant, compelling slate of animated TV series to bolster the Sky Kids platforms. DreamWorks Animation has an outstanding pedigree in the realm of kids content and we look forward to partnering with Sky to bring these beloved characters and stories to homes across the UK and Ireland for families to enjoy.”