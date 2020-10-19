Marshawn Lynch joins Big Run Studios to launch Beast Mode tournament on Skillz

Big Run Studios, in collaboration with Skillz announced a new partnership with NFL and Super Bowl Champion Marshawn Lynch.

To celebrate the one-year anniversary of Blackout Bingo, Lynch has worked with Big Run Studios and organized a 72-hour BEAST MODE-branded tournament powered by Skillz. Players can access the tournament within the events section of Blackout Bingo and compete for prizes from Lynch himself and his lifestyle brand Beast Mode. Prizes include a video call with Lynch, signed footballs, and Beast Mode apparel. Additionally, all participants will receive a discount to the Beast Mode online store.

“Bingo has been big time family fun but it’s also kept the lights on; I remember my mom and my momma traveling to bingo spots all over the Bay rackin’ up W’s. My famalia loves competition and as far back as I can remember, bingo was taught with the mindset of winning, no different than being on that field. Beast Mode collaborating with Big Run Studios is straight-up, real TownBidness. They’re an Oakland company, they are contributing to the community, and they want to use their games as a platform to bring people from all backgrounds together. That’s something I’m always gonna get down with,” explains Lynch.

Lynch is also making a special appearance in the limited time Blackout Bingo birthday mode that will run in the game until 9 November. Players can wish the franchise’s leading character, the globetrotting Chelsea, a Happy Birthday on Big Run Studios’ Facebook page and obtain a promo code for virtual currency on the Skillz platform.

“As Oakland is home for both our studio and Marshawn Lynch, we felt this birthday would be a great occasion to also strengthen ties with our local town by not only featuring key landmarks in the game but also donating $10,000 to the Fam 1st Family Foundation. We believe that using your talents to consistently make a powerful impact is truly what matters most for all communities and our players,” says Big Run Studios CEO and co-founder Andrew Bell.

“We’re grateful for Big Run Studios’ support of our programs that encourage new generations to expand their career horizons. With youths being interested in gaming and entertainment, partnering with their team will inspire and further encourage more innovative thinkers to broaden their perspective in a fresh, new, solutions-oriented way,” states Fam 1st Family Foundation executive director Brije Gammage.

Big Run Studios currently has four games on the App Store – Big Hearts, Big Run Solitaire, Farm Sweeper, and its blockbuster hit, Blackout Bingo, the No. 1 downloaded bingo game on the App Store. The skill-based, bingo-inspired title challenges players to test their concentration, speed, and strategy to become the bingo master.