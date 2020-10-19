Three classic LucasArts Games are coming to Xbox

Three classic LucasArts games are on their way to Xbox Game Pass: Day of the Tentacle Remastered, Grim Fandango Remastered, and Full Throttle Remastered.

These games were previously launched on other platforms a few years back, so it is nice to see these games make their way to the Xbox ecosystem.

Major Nelson also talks to the man, the myth, and the legend Tim Schafer about these classics on his podcast, which you can listen to below:

The 1993 point and click adventure game Day of the Tentacle is the sequel to Ron Gilbert’s Maniac Mansion. Full Throttle is a 1995 graphic adventure from Tim Schafer. And Grim Fandango is the 1998 adventure game also directed by Schafer.

More than 15 million people now subscribe to Xbox Game Pass. That’s up 50 per cent in just about five months, as the service only surpassed 10 million subscribers back in April. Microsoft released the new figure for Xbox Game Pass subscriber numbers in the same press release where it announced its acquisition of Bethesda parent company ZeniMax.