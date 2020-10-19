Esports organization FaZe Clan launches trailer of its upcoming horror film ‘Crimson’

Esports and entertainment organization FaZe Clan on Friday dropped the trailer for its upcoming horror film Crimson, starring YouTuber and gaming personality Brian Awadis, best known as FaZe Rug.

Crimson is directed by Gregory Plotkin, an editor on the famed horror flick Get Out. Dropping just prior to Halloween on 29 October, the film is produced by digital studio Invisible Narratives and features a soundtrack produced by Grammy winner Beam (21 Savage, 2 Chainz, M.I.A., and Skrillex), preceded by the lead single “Psycho.”

Crimson’s 3:33-minute-long trailer features FaZe Rug (aka, Brian Awadis) moving into a capacious new house, which of course turns out to be next door to a house (and improbably a small car) full of very creepy clowns.

Crimson will be live on Inviz.tv, a new, direct-to-consumer hub owned by Invisible Narratives that will comprise both content and commerce. Fans will also be able to purchase an accompanying Crimson merch collection at FaZeClan.com. Additionally, the trailer gives a first look at the limited-edition headphone set that FaZe Clan created alongside Beats By Dr. Dre, which Awadis sports at the 2:30-minute mark. Beats is also serving as a brand partner on the film, which will feature integrations from P&G-owned Old Spice and energy drink company G-Fuel.