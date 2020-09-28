For ‘Valorant’ Skyshowdown, Skyesports attracted 4.5 million watch minutes across all their broadcasting platforms

The Esports industry in India is thriving as new players, esports teams, enthusiasts, and so on are adding in each day. They are showing interest in gaming and esports more than ever because it’s an easy form of escapism from boredom and restlessness caused due to the unprecedented time of the Covid19 pandemic. Skyesport’s recently organised Valorant Sky showdown which is according to organisation is the first Valorant tournament in India which has recorded 1+ million viewership and 4.5 million watch minutes across all their broadcasting platforms.

The tournament was broadcasted in Hindi, English, Tamil, Malayalam.

On account of attracting viewers for the tournament Skyesports founder and CEO Shiva Nandy told us that he is, “Very Happy! Exactly this is what Indian ecosystem needs right now. First in India to achieve 1+ million marks for the most sensational PC Game Valorant. Our 360-degree promotion activity which includes the National level trending on Twitter helped a lot to achieve this feat. Glad to broadcast in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and English to reach a wider audience. Extremely proud of the way many mobile gamers and content creators joining this journey together.”

The tournament was played between 19 September and 21 September with eight teams representing the eight premier cities of India. Team Kolkata, represented by Velocity Gaming became the champions of Skyesports Championship 2.0 Valorant Showdown after defeating Team Chennai 2-1 to win the championship

In addition to that according to the Skyesports official twitter post, Skyesports Championship 2.0, Valorant Sky Showdown has been trending nationwide since the commencement of the tournament.



The rise and popularity of Valorant in India has certainly shown a big spike in Indian esports and it seems that in the coming time, India might become the potential hub for Valorant wale.