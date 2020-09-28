Samurai Shodown is set to release on Xbox Series X and S

From its creation in 1993, the Samurai Shodown series has redefined weapon-based fighting games. 11 years after its previous installment, the series welcomes in a completely new game! Always evolving, the series known for its breath-taking battles and stunning characters has been taken to new heights with amazing visuals and sound design! Pick up Samurai Shodown for either the Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S!

“The Xbox Series X|S is Microsoft’s most innovative and cutting-edge next-gen console which is ramping up to hit the market soon, and I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of its massive presence in the gaming community,” said Samurai Shodown producer Yasuyuki Oda in the press release.

Samurai Shodown is a revival of a classic fighting game franchise. Gameplay takes place on a 2D plane, and Samurai Shodown eschews long-winded combos for smaller combos that deal more damage per hit.