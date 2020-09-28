Keira Knightley forgot her role in ‘Star Wars’ film

Keira Knightley has no recollection of her role of Sabé in Star Wars: Episode I- The Phantom Menace, one of the early roles of her career. The 35 year old actress was only 12 when she appeared as Sabé, one of the handmaidens, and Queen Amidala’s (Natalie Portman) double. In an interview about her historical drama Misbehaviour, Knightley, she was asked about her role in the 1999 movie.

The host asked the actor, whether her character from the movie had, in fact, survived, citing that Portman’s Padmé did not, to which, the actor responded with confusion. “Wait a minute. Who did I play? Was I not Padmé?” the star was quoted as saying.

After being reminded that she played Sabé, Keira said, “Do you know, I saw the film once. I think I was 12 when I did it and it came out and I saw it the year after. And I’ve never seen it again. So, I played Sabé and she didn’t die? Okay!”

On being asked on her thoughts on where Sabé might be these days, she said, “I hope she lived a long and happy life somewhere on a planet far, far away. I’m sure she did!”

The actor was then questioned if there has been any talk of reprising the role for a new installment of the franchise, to which, she responded sarcastically. “Reprising the character I can’t even remember the name of? No, there hasn’t.”

Knightley rose to fame in the early 2000s after starring in hits like Bend it Like Beckham, Love Actually, and the Pirates of the Caribbean trilogy. Her latest movie is Misbehaviour, which tackles The Objectification Of Women.