Glu Mobile and ‘Design Home’ launch mobile e-commerce store: Design Home Inspired

Glu Mobile, a developer and publisher of mobile games, has announced that Design Home, a free-to-play mobile game that brings design dreams to life with a competitive twist, launched Design Home Inspired, a new mobile e-commerce store available within the game. Design Home players can shop and save on thousands of home décor accessories delivered to their homes. Averaging more than one million daily active users during 2020, Design Home is developed by Glu’s casual games studio, Crowdstar, and is one of Glu’s leading Growth Games.

“With Design Home Inspired, we are introducing a new way to express your style, shop and live the life of an interior designer, all while playing a game. At a time when we are all thinking about our home surroundings more than ever, Design Home Inspired offers the chance to escape into the beautiful world of home décor,” said Design Home executive vice president Mark van Ryswyk.

Design Home Inspired features thousands of elevated home décor items, including pillows, mirrors, art, lighting, rugs, accessories, bedding, tableware and home office items ranging from $10-$1,500. Like the Design Home game, the store offers a broad selection of popular styles, including farmhouse, boho, modern, mid-century and coastal. Every real-world purchase in Design Home Inspired also awards the purchaser digital currency to spend back in the game.

“Design Home has captivated a global audience of highly creative players who have downloaded the game over 90 million times.The game recently surpassed a half billion dollars in lifetime bookings, demonstrating its leadership in the mobile casual games space. I’m proud of our development team as they continue to expand Glu’s reach, bolster our casual portfolio and deliver results through our strongest Growth Game,” said of Glu president and CEO Nick Earl.

Features of Design Home Inspired