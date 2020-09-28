‘Resident Evil’ animated series coming to Netflix

Netflix has announced a Resident Evil CG anime series to be released in 2021. Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is based on the popular Resident Evil video-game franchise from Capcom. It will focus on the iconic characters Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield, as part of Tokyo Game Show.

“This will be a horror-action series based around the stories of the two popular characters, Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield. By adding suspense into dynamic action scenes, this series will reveal a Resident Evil world unlike anything seen before,” the streaming service revealed in a press release.

The series will be produced and supervised by Capcom’s Hiroyuki Kobayashi (Resident Evil: Degeneration, Resident Evil: Damnation, Resident Evil: Vendetta). Anime studio TMS Entertainment (Akira, Lupin the 3rd) will also produce. Quebico will handle the animation production. The CG series is not the only Resident Evil project happening. A live-action Resident Evil series is also in the works at Netflix. It will focus on Jade Wesker and Billie Wesker.

The franchise that began in 1996 has sold around 100 million video games worldwide. The game has been adapted into a six-movie series, grossing $1.2 billion worldwide and making it the most successful film series based on a video game. Capcom will also be releasing a new entry in the video game franchise, known as Resident Evil Village, for PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X in 2021.