HyperX releases QuadCast S USB Microphone with RGB lighting effects, four polar patterns and built-in anti-vibration shock mount

HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, has expanded its standalone microphone line with the HyperX QuadCast S. The new QuadCast S is a USB microphone featuring RGB lighting effects customisable with HyperX NGENUITY software. Equipped with a built-in anti-vibration shock mount, built-in pop filter, and a tap-to-mute sensor with an LED status indicator, QuadCast S delivers clear and consistent sound during streams and video conference calls.

The QuadCast S microphone offers four polar patterns – stereo, omnidirectional, cardioid, and bidirectional – to optimise broadcast and work from home setups. In addition to an internal pop filter designed to reduce plosive sounds for clearer audio quality, QuadCast S comes with a stand featuring a built-in anti-vibration shock mount, quick gain control and a 3.5mm headphone output for live mic monitoring.

“HyperX aims to equip streamers, educators, students, and business professionals with easy-to-use gear as people continue to work, school and game from home.Building on the success of our first QuadCast USB microphone, the release of QuadCast S brings a feature users have been asking for – dynamic RGB lighting effects – that adds another layer of customisation to enhance streaming and home office and classroom setups,” said HyperX audio business manager Nate Almond.

The QuadCast S microphone offers multi-device chat program compatibility and is certified by Discord and TeamSpeak. The included versatile adapter fits both 3/8-inch and 5/8-inch thread sizes and is compatible with most stands and boom arms. The QuadCast S microphone is designed to deliver quality sound on PC, PS4 or Mac.

The HyperX QuadCast S USB microphone is available for $159.99 through HyperX’s online shop.