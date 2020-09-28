Winsing Animation to participate in MIPCOM Online+ with new IP

Winsing Animation will be promoting its popular animated shows and new IP, Team S.T.E.A.M! at MIPCOM Online+ from 12 to 16 October 2020.

Out of a varied and exciting properties, Winsing Animation will highlight hit series GG Bond and GOGOBUS, alongside Team S.T.E.A.M.!.

Targeted to four to eight year olds, Team S.T.E.A.M.!, aims to enlighten kids’ interest in science and the spirit of teamwork. The team is made up of six amazing kids, each one of whom use a different STEAM-based area of expertise to solve the situations they face.

With a wonderful international content and concept, Team S.T.E.A.M.! was pitched at France MIPJunior 2019, as one of the five pitched animation projects and the only one from China. The first season of the animated property will premiere in China in October and it is looking for international distributors worldwide.

Winsing Animation VP Echo Gu commented, “During the hard time in this year, Winsing has always strived to create content and keep open-minded for trying some more new possibilities. The COVID-19 may ground us at home this year, but culture communication and international interaction will never stop. Our properties are a reflection of that.”

Winsing’s GOGOBUS caters to two to five year olds and focuses on Social and Emotional Learning (SEL). To date, GOGOBUS has arrived in most of the Asian territories, including South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, Vietnam, Taiwan China. Particularly, its performance in South Korea and Indonesia stands out. Moreover, it has also landed on North America and SAARC and is going to meet the audiences in Russia CIS, Ukraine and Baltic.

GG Bond soon will have a new series named Undersea Wonders, in which GG Bond leads his team members to explore the world underwater. Another new spin-off, GG Bond: Dino Diary focuses on the adventure of GG Bond and his fellows travelling back to ancient times to save the dinosaurs who’re injured or are in danger.