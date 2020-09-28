Futurum brings new children’s show ‘Paddles’ to MIPCOM Online+

After successfully previewing at last year’s MIPJunior, Paddles, Futurum’s first CGI show will now be available at MIPCOM Online+ 2020. State-of-the art animation and media company Futurum has signed a broadcast deal with Cartoonito UK and a number of other broadcast and licensing deals for the IP.

Targeted to four to seven year olds, Paddles tells the story of a polar bear cub who’s accidentally delivered by the Stork to a frozen River Shannon in Ireland – and brought up by a pack of Irish wolfhounds. In this Ugly Duckling tale for the 21st century, Paddles is a fish out of water, embarrassing but lovable to his adoring wolfhound family. The animated series, now in production in London, Dublin and Istanbul (with partner Melon), has a delivery date of autumn 2020.

Futurum head of sales Brendan Kelly said, “The growth in broadcast support for Paddles has been extraordinary in recent months and offers a marvellous platform for the show’s first MIPCOM Online+, where we believe it will make a strong impression. The demand for high-quality pre-school children’s programming is, if anything, greater than ever right now and we’re proud to be able to boast a premium show that we are certain will delight audiences everywhere.”

Paddles, airs on Cartoonito UK this autumn. Other areas Futurum is planning to broadcast Paddles include TV stations in Ireland, China, and a number of stations across major territories in Europe and the Middle East. In Asia, Neon, a leading player in the Korean entertainment market and a specialist in the distribution of premium content, will distribute the 52 x 11 series in this key territory.

With founding principles that include members of the team behind the seven-time Emmy-award-winning children’s series Jakers!, senior figures from HIT Entertainment and its global franchises Bob the Builder, Barney and Thomas and Friends, Futurum is a specialist producer of children’s and family media content whose track record gives it a fully justified ambition of serving the global TV market – as Paddles is already proving.

This charming, exciting and very witty 52 x 11 series, Paddles, through the adventures of its funny and lovable star, shows its young audience that being different is something to be celebrated and enjoyed. It also boasts all the invention, endearing characters and high production values that made Jakers! a hit across multiple regions, as well as a very successful licensed property.