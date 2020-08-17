Exclusive: Skyesports partners with Flipkart, Monster, ZOINK, LOCO for its upcoming tournament

Skyesports, Indian esports organisation announced its partnership with Flipkart, Monster, ZOINK today. They are also planning to partner with many other brands for their upcoming tournament Skyesports Championship 2.0.

“After the first edition of Skyesports Championship, a major LAN event, Skyesports coming up with next edition called Skyesports Championship 2.0. This will be a completely online edition planned for over two months with many gaming titles.For the first time in Indian esports, the event will have casting in six languages, giving importance to the south region. The languages are Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu and English and the tournament will be streamed on LOCO and Skyesports Youtube,” commented Skyesports CEO Shiva Nandy.



Tournament prize pool and commencement date are yet to be revealed. According to Skyesport’s official LinkedIn post, Flipkart has become their official shopping partner, taking care of rewards and shopping voucher of the champions and the MVPS of the Skyesports championship 2.0.

Flipkart has been associated with various game-tech brands and continues to conducts several games technology sale deals online ranging from Big Saving days deal to Independence day sales and so on. The official partnership with Skyesports also reveals their growing interest in the Indian gaming market.

Apart from Flipkart, Monster Energy has also come onboard as the official energy partner and ZOINK as the official merchandise partner of the Skyesports Championship 2.0.

Earlier Skyesports has also announced that Loco (A pocket aces product) will be the official streaming partner for Skyesports Championship 2.0. Loco’s vision to expand into six regional languages including Hindi Tamil, English, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada.

Skyesports had recently joined hands with LOCO, streaming, and esports platform to host more than a month-long gaming tournament in an attempt to engage with the gamers during the lockdown. The event spanned across over 50 days with multiple game titles being hosted.

The tournament was streamed live on LOCO and Skyesports’s channels and the commentary was available in Hindi and Tamil.

Skyesports has streamed their tournaments on their official youtube channel as well. The said esports organisation also shared that there they will reveal another round of partners in the coming days.