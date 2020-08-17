IN10 Media Network rebrands EPIC ON

Announced earlier this year, IN10 Media Network has upgraded and reimagined its OTT platform EPIC ON that was made live on the occasion of 74th Independence Day on 15 August 2020.

The new EPIC ON comes with a new look, exciting brand proposition, and a future ready vision for digital content consumption in the new decade.

Speaking about the expansive thought behind the strategic shift in the platform’s offering, IN10 Media Network MD Aditya Pittie said, “Content consumption in the next decade of digital streaming will be more than just about quality, variety, and language. It will also be about formats and preferences of mediums. The choice is not just what to make, but also whether to make it as a series, film, podcast, e-book, game, motion comics and then to expand it in others [animated content]. With this in mind, the new EPIC ON offers the brand proposition of Dekho | Suno | Khelo (Watch | Listen | Play) – Engage with your content in your preferred manner.”

The first to announce and execute a unique symbiosis of extant technologies, and push the boundaries of what an OTT platform can be, the app, built from scratch by an in-house tech team, will enable consumers to watch, listen, play and read content on one app. The streaming service also introduced EPICOINS – a loyalty programme that offers exciting rewards and experiences.

“Tech of the future will need to be adaptive as well as extremely responsive; extensive choice of content, and the correct partnerships to provide that, with mutually beneficial business models will be pivotal for standing out and convincing users to subscribe to the service,” added EPIC ON COO Sourjya Mohanty, explaining on the abundance of content choices available on EPIC ON – over 2000 hours of factual and fictional series, movies, documentaries, talks, and more 5000 hours of inspiring and entertaining podcasts, 1000-plus casual multiplayer and interactive games, along with E-sports and over 1000 E-books for bibliophiles.

To build a large library of diverse content, EPIC ON has collaborated with leading players, including EP.Log, IVM, Aawaz, Whistling Woods International, and more.

The new EPIC ON will continue to Live Stream the network’s linear channels: EPIC TV, ShowBox, and Filamchi, and add more including the network’s upcoming channels. Select content across formats will also be available in English and Tamil.

Users will be able to access free content and premium library through multiple subscription plans – Rs 59 for one month, Rs 159 for three months, Rs 299 for six months and Rs 499 for a year.

Users can stream EPIC ON across devices, create multiple user logins, download content to enjoy it on the go, and access the user interface in English, Hindi and Tamil with more regional languages available in the future.