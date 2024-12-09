Vasista Esports emerge as champions of Red Bull M.E.O 2024 at Chennai Trade Centre

Vasista Esports emerged as the champions of the recently concluded Red Bull M.E.O. BGMI 2024 Grand Finals concluded at the Chennai Trade Centre. The event was executed by Skyesports.

With this victory, Vasista Esports not only earns the prestigious title but also an exclusive Red Bull F1 experience, where the team will travel to witness a live Formula 1 race in 2025.

“We are feeling really good. Honestly, we have been trying to win for the past two seasons and even finished second once. This time, we have won it all and can’t wait to watch the F1 race live,” said Vasista Esports’ Pukar.”We approached each game with a fresh mindset, taking it one game at a time and leaving behind the results of the previous matches.”

Vasista Esports was placed 13th in the semifinals, raising doubts about their chances. However, the roster maintained consistency throughout the 18 matches in the grand finals, propelling them to the top of the standings table with 153 points.

While Vasista Esports took an early lead, they faced stiff resistance from formidable teams like Orangutan, Gods Reign, and Soul Esports during the intense LAN finale. Orangutan almost clinched the title in the penultimate game where they picked up 10 finishes and placed second. But, with Vasista Esports playing it safe to place second in that match, they maintained their position at the top. Orangutan ended as the runners-up with a mere six point difference to Vasista Esports.

The Red Bull M.E.O. 2024 featured open qualifiers with thousands of players from across India competing for a chance to shine on the big stage. Ultimately, 16 teams battled it out in the Grand Finals at the Chennai Trade Centre. The tournament achieved remarkable success, drawing over 125,000 peak concurrent viewers.