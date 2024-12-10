HoYoverse unveils ‘Zenless Zone Zero’ version 1.4 ‘A Storm of Falling Stars’ content update

Singapore based gaming company HoYoverse announced that the urban fantasy ARPG Zenless Zone Zero‘s Version 1.4 titled A Storm of Falling Stars will launch on 18 December for PS5 Pro, PS5, PC, and mobile platforms.

In this upcoming version, the TV mode in the main story will be replaced with more combat encounters and exploration. The new section six agents, Hoshimi Miyabi and Asaba Harumasa, will be coming soon, during the culminating chapter of the year. The update will also introduce a major new combat gameplay mode, Hollow Zero: Shadows Lost, alongside the addition of new areas, Port Elpis and Reverb Arena. Players can obtain the S-Rank character Asaba Harumasa for free after the update.

Zenless Zone Zero’s Version 1.4 features various optimizations to make combat and gameplay smoother than ever. Redesigned main story stages from the prologue to chapter three are now live to the HDD system. In future updates to the main story, the TV mode will also be replaced with story stages, allowing players to dive directly into battles while commanding Eous to explore the Hollows. Additionally, all contracted agents will be playable in the city, and a new Quality Time Mode lets players stroll through New Eridu with their agents. In combat, Decibels (a combat power-up) will no longer be shared across the squad, allowing all squad members to unleash their stunning Ultimates in a row for more action. The update also adds a Quick Sweep feature for Shiyu Defense challenges, along with other optimizations to streamline progression and character upgrades.

The official synopsis for A Storm of Falling Stars reads as: In previous chapters, players were drawn into a conspiracy surrounding Sacrifice after the demolition case orchestrated by the game’s main antagonists Vision Corporation. In Chapter 5, with the awakening of our “old friend” Perlman, the hidden truths and the Wise and Belle’s backstories will be revealed. Meanwhile, New Eridu Public Security is undergoing a leadership election. As the truth comes to light and a new crisis emerges, Proxies will join forces with Section 6 to venture into the unknown Port Elpis, where all mysteries will be unveiled as the story reaches its finale.

Two renowned members of section six will be unlocked simultaneously along with the S-Rank Bangboo Agent Gulliver. Hoshimi Miyabi, the youngest Void Hunter, showcases her strength with her Ethereal-Slaying Katana – Tailless attack. As a Frost Anomaly Agent, Miyabi can surround enemies with Icefire attack, causing Frost Anomaly on enemies and triggering special effects. With swift movements and precise slashes, Miyabi accumulates Fallen Frost to unleash a powerful forward attack, dealing devastating Frost damage before elegantly sheathing her blade. Players can also uncover Harumasa’s hidden past in his special OVA. As an Electric Agent, Harumasa seamlessly switches between bow and blade, marks targets, and delivers unexpected strikes to enemies with active Electro Quivers. Proxies who reach Inter-Knot level eight can obtain Asaba Harumasa for free after Version 1.4 goes live.

Moreover, new combat gameplay modes will be coming in Version 1.4, including Hollow Zero’s major update, Shadows Lost, and a new periodic operation, Deadly Assault. Proxies will face intense battles in the Lost Void with enhanced support and new equipment, such as new gear, Bangboo Assist skills, and combat and exploration buffs known as Resonia. Additionally, the newly unlocked Reverb Arena will host a range of events to showcase its vibrant atmosphere, including a Bangboo-themed tower defense gameplay.

A screenshot from the PS5 Pro version of the game with enhanced ray-tracing

Apart from the release of Version 1.4 on PS5, PC, iOS, and Android, Zenless Zone Zero will officially launch on PS5 Pro on 18 December, featuring enhanced performance and ray-tracing technology. The game has been rated teen by the ESRB and is also classified as PEGI 12.