Prime Video unveils ‘Invincible’ season three at CCPX Brazil

Prime Video launched the official trailer for Invincible season three during the streamer’s multi-title panel at Brazil’s CCXP fan and comic-book convention in São Paulo. The first three episodes of season three, co-produced by Skybound Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios, will be available to stream exclusively on the streaming platform in more than 240 countries and territories beginning on 6 February 2025, Thursday, with additional episodic drops every Thursday from 13 March .

Voice cast members Sandra Oh (Debbie Grayson), Gillian Jacobs (Samantha Eve Wilkins) and co-creator, executive producer and co-showrunner Robert Kirkman helped reveal the highly anticipated official trailer and gave a sneak peek into the upcoming season in a room packed with over 3,500 enthusiastic fans. Thousands of attendees were transported into the world of Invincible through an immersive show-floor activation from Prime Video, which put fans right into the action with exclusive photo-ops and an experiential sneak peek of season three.

The show’s description reads: Based on the award-winning comic-book series by Kirkman, co-creator Cory Walker and contributing creator Ryan Ottley, Invincible follows 17-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), as he inherits his father’s (J.K. Simmons) superpowers and sets out to become Earth’s greatest defender, only to discover the job is more challenging than he could have ever imagined. Everything changes as Mark is forced to face his past, and his future, while discovering how much further he’ll need to go to protect the people he loves.

The voice cast of Invincible season three also includes Seth Rogen, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Zachary Quinto, Chris Diamantopoulos, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Ben Schwartz, Clancy Brown, Jay Pharoah, Mark Hamill, and Melise Jow. The executive producers of the series are Kirkman, Rogen, David Alpert, Catherine Winder, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean, and Evan Goldberg. The co-executive producers are Helen Leigh and Cory Walker.

The series is nominated for the 2025 Critics Choice Award for best animated series. Previous honours include a Primetime Emmy nomination for voice star Sterling K. Brown (Angstrom Levy), a 2022 Annie Award nomination for storyboarder Jay Baker and a 2022 Saturn Award nomination for best animated series.