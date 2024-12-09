Skyesports to serve as esports partner for Pokémon Unite Winter Tournament India 2025

The Pokémon Company along with Skyesports as the esports partner, has announced an open-for-all esports tournament, the Pokémon Unite Winter Tournament India 2025. The registration is open for every player across the country to showcase their skills.

Registrations for the tournament are now live and will remain open until 29 January 2025. Players can register on the official website to secure their spot and compete for the championship title.

The Pokémon Unite Winter Tournament features a prize pool of US$10,000. The tournament winner will join the champion of the Pokémon Unite ACL India League as India’s representatives in an international tournament. This international competition is the Pokémon Unite Asia Champions League 2025 Finals which will bring the player from across Asia to Shinjuku, Japan on 29 and 30 March to fight for the winning title.

The Pokémon Unite Winter Tournament India 2025 will begin with the qualifier stage, which will follow a single-elimination bracket. The top 16 teams from the qualifiers will advance to the group stage. Here, they will be evenly split into four groups where a single round-robin format will be followed.

Finally, the top two teams from each group will progress to the playoffs. These top eight teams will compete in this penultimate stage across a double-elimination bracket for the chance to represent India on the international stage.

“While the ACL India League supports the top-tier organizations of the country, the Winter Tournament highlights our commitment to grassroots development. By supporting players at every level—from grassroots to the pro scene—we aim to ensure the sustainable growth of Pokémon Unite esports in India,” mentioned The Pokémon Company executive.

“With the ongoing Pokémon Unite ACL India League bringing esports action to thousands of players, we are now thrilled to introduce the open-for-all Pokémon Unite Winter Tournament,” mentioned Skyesports founder and CEO Shiva Nandy. “This competition gives every aspiring pro player a chance to shine and represent the country in Japan. As long-term partners of The Pokémon Company, the tournament underscores Skyesports’ vision of giving Indian players and teams a chance to compete on the global stage. ”

The announcement follows the Pokémon Unite ACL India League, where The Pokémon Company has directly invited India’s top eight esports organizations to compete, which includes the likes of S8UL, GodLike, Revenant XSpark, and Global Esports. The tournament, currently ongoing, is set to wrap up on 26 January 2025. Immediately after, Skyesports will kick off the Pokémon Unite Winter Tournament to continue the momentum of Pokémon Unite esports in the country.

The complete schedule for the Pokémon Unite Winter Tournament India 2025 is as follows:

Registrations: until 29 January

Qualifier Stage: 2 February

Group Stage: 8 February

Playoffs: 9 February